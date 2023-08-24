ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Jowi do transfer oo” – Obi Cubana tells Jowizaaza as they party hard in new video

A video shows Obi Cubana and Jowizaaza, two popular billionaires and friends, having a good time.

Spyro’s big song, ‘Who Is Your Guy’ (Remix), was playing in the background as everyone danced wildly.

In the midst of the joy, Obi Cubana sang along to the music, emphasizing the lyric ‘Jowizaaza do transfer.’

Jowizaaza was caught touching his phone while holding a glass of alcohol. Obi Cubana teased him, and he smiled gently.

Obi Cubana and Jowizaaza are reported to be close buddies; both are Anambra State natives.

