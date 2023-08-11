Video: Josh2funny Shares Parents’ Priceless Reaction to His AGT’s Performance

Famous comedian Josh2funny is overjoyed as he describes his parents’ reaction to his performance on America’s Got Talent.

The comedian who unexpectedly appeared on stage delighted the audience and judges with his amusing performance.

Josh2funny’s act was afterwards lauded by Nigerians who were pleased with his effort.

In a recent development, the comedian released a video of his parents watching his performance on his Facebook page.

Josh2funny characterized it as one of the finest experiences he’s had in a long time.

In his words:

“One of the best feelings, this period, was seeing my parents watch my AGT performance, I woke them up early in the morning to watch, their prayers are prevailing”

See the post below:

Gushing over the video, netizens dropped heartfelt comments.

Actor Nosa Rex wrote: “U see dis moment. Cherish am bro. If u know u know ,.. I wish my parents Dey May God keep urs and continue to make dem smile. But baba try Dey spend time with them ooo”

Amakashautecouture wrote: “Mumcy no just know how to react again. See how excited she is.”

mrpresidennnt wrote: “You are a blessed child and it’s only appropriate that you receive and enjoy all the blessings coming your way bro”

Gazkitchen_ wrote: “The moment our parents prayed for 😍 may God keep our parents to enjoy every moment of their labor”

damioluwatoyinboglobal wrote: “So hilarious and ingenious, you took your show-THE AUDITION to the most loved talent show in the world- after years of consistency and creativity. You’ve proven yet again that AUTHENTICITY is an ASSET that commands ATTENTION on ANY STAGE and that CONSISTENCY has massive rewards. well done and thank you.”