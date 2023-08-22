Video: Josh2funny Drops Igbo Version of Asake’s lonely at the top

Josh Alfred, also known as Josh2funny, a well-known Nigerian comedian, continues to thrill his fans, this time by riffing on singer Asake’s renowned song “Lonely at the Top.”

Remember that Josh2funny just became one of the internet’s trending topics after gaining international acclaim for his comic material on the “America’s Got Talent” show.

The father of one is known for doing funny auditions as the fastest reader, fastest rapper, the best magician among his other hilarious contents. He also remixed different versions of popular songs.

In a recent video, shared on Josh’s social media page, he released Igbo version of Asake’s Lonely at the top and netizens could not laughing.

