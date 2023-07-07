Video: Johnny Drille debunks being in romantic relationship with actress Tomi Ojo

Johnny Drille debunks being in romantic relationship with actress Tomi Ojo

Johnny Drille, a Nigerian R&B singer, has clarified his relationship with Tomi Ojo, the star of the movie Far From Home, in the wake of the recent revelation that he is married.

The Mavin artist, whose real name is John Ighodaro, denied rumors that he and Tomi were dating and insisted that they were just friends.

As you may remember, the singer and actress sparked rumors when they displayed romantic behavior toward one another in the music video and promotional clip for his song “Believe Me.”

In a recent interview with Hip TV, Johnny dispelled the rumors by stating that they are “just friends.”

The singer and wife Rima Tahini, the director of A&R at Mavin Records, recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Speaking on what his relationship with Tomi, Drille said; “First of all, if you watched the [‘Believe Me’ music] video, you would know that there are two Ojos in the song

One is Wale Ojo, the other one is Tomi Ojo. It was in a way some kind of pun but it seemed to work well together.

“But as regards relationship, Tomi Ojo is an amazing person. She’s fantastic person to work with. She’s very great for the music video. That is the much I can say. That’s all I can say.”