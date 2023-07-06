Video: “Jobless people” – BBNaija’s Khloe reacts as Neo and Beauty Tukura spark dating rumours

A former Big Brother Naija contestant named Khloe has commented on rumors that Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura might be dating.

Tosin Silverdam, a gossip vlogger, insinuated on his Instagram page by posting a video of two people he claimed to be Neo and Beauty Tukura.

The texts that accompanied the video alluded to a dating rumor by saying that the couple had been spotted together numerous times, including at a hotel.

Captioning the video, Tosin wrote:

“Beauty Tukura and Neo sparks dating rumor as they were allegedly seen together in a hotel…”

In response to the video, online users expressed surprise that the two were not each other’s romantic interests.

Khloe responded to the post in the comments section by denouncing those who pry into the personal affairs of others.

She expressed annoyance with people who have nothing better to do than snoop around in other people’s personal lives.

Khloe stated, “Jobless people. Let people breef, arghhhh 😢.”