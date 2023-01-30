Video: Jnr Pope and colleagues robbed at gunpoint in Ubulu, Delta State, recounts ordeal [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Junior Pope Odonwodo, a popular actor, was robbed at gunpoint in Delta State on Sunday, January 29th, 2023.

The actor took to Instagram to recount the ordeal, which left him and some of his coworkers devastated.

Junior Pope described how, on his way home from work last night, he was riding in his car with his colleagues, Georgina Ibeh and Shire twin, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The movie star affirmed that the robbery happened in Ubulu Okiti, Delta State, and that the robbers took many of his valuables. From his phones to his footwear/production shoes, to his bag, which held his passport, PVC, and ID card, and many other items.

Despite the incident, Junior Pope had reasons to be thankful when he returned to see his family in good physical condition.

The father of two sons thanked God for saving his life.

“Hey Swagnation, how are you all doing? Coming back from work I was robbed at gunpoint. I was riding in my car with my colleagues, Georgina Ibeh and Shire twin and we were robbed around Ubulu Okiti at gunpoint. They stole everything, took everything, phones; ransacked the vehicle. Took footwear, production shoes, my bags with my passport in it and personal belongings. My PVC, my ID card and lots of things”, he said amidst tears.

