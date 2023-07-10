Video: JJC Skillz celebrates one anniversary of reverting to Muslim

Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, a movie producer and former singer, is commemorating the first year since he converted to Islam.

JJC Skillz detailed his conversion to Islam with the aid and direction of his cherished big brother in a lengthy Instagram post.

He claimed that the Muslim community owed him a debt of gratitude because they had received him with open arms and accepted me as one of their own. JJC Skillz claimed that their unwavering friendship, support, and camaraderie have given him a strong sense of unity and belonging.

“Today marks the anniversary of a significant turning point in my life. Guided by the support of my beloved big brother. On the 10th of July 2022, I embraced Islam and embarked on a path that has brought me immense growth, understanding, and spiritual fulfillment.

Reverting to Islam has allowed me to forge a deeper connection with my Creator, finding solace and peace in the knowledge that I am part of a greater plan and it has granted me a sense of purpose.

I am indebted to the Muslim community, who have welcomed me with open arms and embraced me as one of their own. Their unwavering support, friendship, and camaraderie have instilled within me a profound sense of belonging and unity.

This journey has not been without its challenges. It has demanded introspection, self-reflection, and a willingness to question my preconceived notions. However, it is through these challenges that I have grown, emerging with a renewed sense of faith and an enriched perspective on life’s intricacies.

As I continue to thread this oath, I am aware that the journey of faith is an ongoing one. There will always be room for growth, learning, and seeking a deeper connection with God.

To those who may be considering a similar leap of faith, I encourage you to embark on your own personal exploration. Allow your heart to be open to the possibility of growth and embrace the transformative power that faith can bring.

To my loved ones who have witnessed my transformation, I am grateful for your unwavering support and acceptance. Your love and encouragement have strengthened me, affirming that this choice was not made in isolation but within the context of a larger community

On this anniversary, as I reflect upon the past year. I am humbled by the journey. With every step I have been guided by God’s grace and to Allah I give all the glory. May my faith continue to shine as a beacon of love, compassion, and understanding, and may it serve as an invitation for others to embark on their own oath of self-discovery and spiritual growth. Amin ya rabbi”.