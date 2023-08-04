Video: Jerry Williams Expresses Gratitude to Emeka Rollas, Destiny Etiko, Others as AGN Lifts His Suspension

Jerry Williams, a popular Nigerian actor, sincerely appreciated and thanked all those who supported him during the most difficult chapter of his career, as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) formally lifted his ban.

In a statement issued in June 2023, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed Williams’ indefinite ban due to drug use.

According to a statement issued by AGN’s National President, Mr Emeka Rollas, MON, the organization had been monitoring Jerry’s involvement in illegal substances since December of last year, till it became out of control.

Jerry was not allowed to interact with the other performers on set as a preventative measure to ensure their safety.

In a recent video posted on his Instagram page, the actor exuded sheer joy and elation as he announced the uplifting news of his suspension being lifted by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

In a touching display of gratitude, the actor gave a heartfelt shout-out to his rumored girlfriend and colleague, Destiny Etiko, the distinguished AGN President, Emeka Rollas, his dear family members and friends for their unwavering support throughout his recovery journey.

The actor also extended his heartfelt appreciation to his fans for their prayers and kind words. He wholeheartedly promised to make them proud as he returns to the movie set, ready to deliver exceptional performances that will leave them in awe.

This is coming hours after he took to Instagram Live to debunk any false claims of being in rehab or facing mental health challenges due to the consumption of illicit substances.