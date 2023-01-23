ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • A trending video shows him leaving his ward with some friends who came to visit.
  • Recall, the father of two popularly known as ‘Igwe 2Pac’ was admitted to the hospital after getting involved in a car accident on the third mainland bridge.

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has been discharged from the hospital one week after he got involved in a ghastly car crash.

Recall, the father of two popularly known as ‘Igwe 2Pac’ was admitted to the hospital after getting involved in a car accident on the third mainland bridge.

Charles had taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to God for saving his life while sharing photos of himself on a hospital bed. He also shared a short video clip from the accident scene.

In a recent development, the actor shared an update on the incident after getting discharged from the hospital.

A trending video shows him leaving his ward with some friends who came to visit.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “She talking about the ring, take note Wiz”- Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama creates a wish list

5 hours ago

Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

6 hours ago

Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “Many Ladies Rushed Into BBNaija to Market Themselves Because They Only Have Their Body To Offer” OAP Nedu

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button