Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- A trending video shows him leaving his ward with some friends who came to visit.
- Recall, the father of two popularly known as ‘Igwe 2Pac’ was admitted to the hospital after getting involved in a car accident on the third mainland bridge.
Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has been discharged from the hospital one week after he got involved in a ghastly car crash.
Recall, the father of two popularly known as ‘Igwe 2Pac’ was admitted to the hospital after getting involved in a car accident on the third mainland bridge.
Charles had taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to God for saving his life while sharing photos of himself on a hospital bed. He also shared a short video clip from the accident scene.
In a recent development, the actor shared an update on the incident after getting discharged from the hospital.
A trending video shows him leaving his ward with some friends who came to visit.