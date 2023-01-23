Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A trending video shows him leaving his ward with some friends who came to visit.

Recall, the father of two popularly known as ‘Igwe 2Pac’ was admitted to the hospital after getting involved in a car accident on the third mainland bridge.

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has been discharged from the hospital one week after he got involved in a ghastly car crash.

Charles had taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to God for saving his life while sharing photos of himself on a hospital bed. He also shared a short video clip from the accident scene.

In a recent development, the actor shared an update on the incident after getting discharged from the hospital.

