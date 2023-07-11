ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Jay Boogie leaves netizens in awe with photos confirming gender-switch, flaunts his camel toe

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 385 1 minute read

Jay Boogie flaunts his camel toe

Daniel Anthony Nsikan, better known online as Jay Boogie, a transgender man from Nigeria, has displayed his cameltoe on social media.

The social media influencer, who regularly astounds internet users with his transitions, posted the images to his Instagram page.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“I’ll be teasing on your cap”*

Jay Boogie flaunts his camel toe

It is important to note that Jay Boogie is not alone in this; he has a colleague and good friend by the name of Buchi. Both of them proudly declare that they are stunning trans women from Nigeria.

However, the images sparked responses from internet users, who used the comment section to express their opinions.

Jay Boogie flaunts his camel toe

See reactions below:

One @veevogee wrote: “May we not give birth to what we can’t explain 🙏.”

thelegitkim_ wrote: “Dear God please guide my boys as they are growing, let them grow to become a man, don’t let them turn into what I won’t be able to explain to you when I get to heaven 🙏”

cindysshopng wrote: “God I’m still begging to see me cause I have two SONS. Baba na men I born , no allow confusion enter their head abeg seigneur 🙌🙌🙌.”

official_ose007 wrote: “If you born boy, never happy o, cos him got turn girl later 😂.”

lurvbun wrote: “They are always crossing leg 😂😂😂. Oga open ur legs and take the picture let’s check sth.”

rosedarls_hair_emporium wrote: “And this one on judgment day will be missing. They’ll call his name, and no one will know shim😂😂😂.

e_colections wrote: “I Am very sure that this lady is Hermaphrodite, those kind of human that has both the male and female features, some of them can have almost a complete female features and have a male organ, while sometimes they have both organs. Some looks like a complete female while some looks a complete male but has (both male& female)organs. So do not judge her yet, maybe she’s that kind….it’s impossible to see a transgender transformed from male to female looking completely like a woman.”

Jay Boogie flaunts his camel toe
Jay Boogie flaunts his camel toe

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 385 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Why women should refrain from butt enlargement surgeries — Kanayo O. Kanayo

12 mins ago

Ini Edo Flaunts Her Beauty with Stunning Photos

24 mins ago

Nigerian Actress Georgina Ibeh Shares New Stunning Photos Of Herself

52 mins ago

Video: Actress, Damilola Adegbite reveals why she divorced Chris Attoh after two years

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button