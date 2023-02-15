Video: Jasmine takes Mr Ibu shopping & on Spa date for Val’s day, Fans react [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Weeks after being called out by her step mum, Lady Jasmine shows once again why she’s the apple of her father’s eyes, Mr Ibu

In a viral clip trending online, Lady Jasmine shared a video compilation of how she spent her Valentine’s day celebration by taking her dad out for a treat







A video clip shared online by Lady Jasmine, the fast-rising brand influencer and first daughter of Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu, has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Lady Jasmine shared with the world how she spent her Valentine’s day by giving her father a treat.

The treat is coming weeks after Jasmine’s step mum had accused her of stealing her husband, Mr Ibu, from her and alleged that they were sleeping together.

Though the scandal had been resolved, all the parties had reconciled their differences. Jasmine, who is separated, spent her Valentine’s day out with her father as she took him shopping.

She also took him for a spa treatment, and they went for a lunch date together.

@twotigermusic: “You see why you can’t hate on jasmine, this is another way of buying long life God bless you we all are so proud of you. if not for anything for keeping our legendary alive and happy.”

@worldgovernment7: “Omo na this one go make this man live long oo.”

@queen.love.33449: “Wow my dear you are such a sweet soul. And you will sure take good care of your husband.”

@tacha_of_cyprus: “This melted my heart , I cried watching this , I had to watch it 5 more times.”

@ifunanya_official: “I want to rewatch and do for my dad.”

@shulicutejohn: “Have never commented on your post before, but this one ah you will live long you will see your children, children Blessing upon Blessings on you all the days of your life Amen, thanks for taking care of papa.”