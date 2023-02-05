Video: Jasmine is my lovely daughter, Mr Ibu’s wife says after reconciling with husband

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris has retracted all her statement on Jasmine Okafor after reconciling with husband

She made the U-turn In an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Stella Maris described Jasmine as her daughter, who is also her husband’s daughter

Following her reconciliation with her husband, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, Stella Maris has retracted her statement on his daughter, Jasmine Okafor.

Yesterday, Mrs Ibu had claimed that her husband was having an affair with Jasmine, who she revealed wasn’t his biological daughter.

However, following their reconciliation, the mother of three has made a U-turn. In an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Stella Maris described Jasmine as her daughter, who is also her husband’s daughter.

She also tendered apology to Jasmine for the false allegations she laid on her.

In a video posted online b, Gistlover, the couple were seen in similar outfits with all smiles. Mr Ibu and Stella looked all loved-up as they teased each other.

The Instagram blogger revealed that the couple had settled their dispute at a police station and Mr Ibu was back home to his wife.

To avoid future altercations, Jasmine was made the manager of Mr Ibu’s social media pages as his wife, Stella have little idea on how to manage the platform. Jasmine, was also instructed to always take permission from his wife, Stella and Mr Ibu was told to keep off staying in Jasmine’s house.