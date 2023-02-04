Video: “Jasmine is my daughter”- Mr Ibu reacts to wife’s allegations of having an affair with her [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that Mr Ibu’s wife had gone to controversial blogger, Gistlover to cry for help over how Jasmine, who has been posing as his daughter, has been taking advantage of him.

Reacting to it, Mr Ibu via an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze debunked his wife’s allegations.

Veteran actor, John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu has reacted to his wife’s claims that he is having an affair with Jasmine, who she claims isn’t his daughter.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that Mr Ibu’s wife had gone to controversial blogger, Gistlover to cry for help over how Jasmine, who has been posing as his daughter, has been taking advantage of him.

She claimed that the social media influencer was plotting to sell his house and has taken control of his social media pages. She further alleged that Jasmine and Mr Ibu her having an affair.

Reacting to it, Mr Ibu via an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze debunked his wife’s allegations.

The veteran stated that Jasmine is his daughter as he adopted her when she was a toddler. Mr Ibu further clarified that he isn’t having any sexual affair with her and all his wife’s claims are all lies.

Mr Ibu disclosed how Jasmine stood by him when he was ill and took care of all his medical expenses and has been helping out with his financial responsibilities.

Mr Ibu’s wife calls him out over domestic violence, hints at romance between the actor and daughter, Jasmine

Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris has called out the veteran actor over domestic violence while hinting at the romantic relationship between Mr Ibu and his acclaimed daughter, Chioma Jasmine Okafor.

One of the videos shared by GISTLOVER captures the moment John Okafor (Mr Ibu) raged mightily at his wife, Stella Maris while threatening to unleash his wrath on her if she doesn’t tell him the issue she has with Chioma Jasmine.

Another clip also shows Stella Maris crying while stating that Mr Ibu came from his girlfriend’s house to beat her up while spilling the wrongs the actor has meted out on her and her children.

GISTLOVER while sharing the video alleged that Jasmine is sleeping with Ibu while disguising herself as his daughter.

The caption reads: