Video: James Brown brings his family to tears as he surprises them with a new house [Video]

  • In the video posted on his YouTube page, James Brown could be seen with his siblings as he took them to his new luxury mansion.
  • The crossdresser turned 24 on Wednesday and gifted himself a new house.


Popular crossdresser, James Brown has brought his family to tears as he surprises them with his new house.

The crossdresser turned 24 on Wednesday and gifted himself a new house.

James Brown, who had kept his ‘new house’ plans under warps had taken them by surprise as he informed them that he is now a Landlord.

In the video posted on his YouTube page, James Brown could be seen with his siblings as he took them to his new luxury mansion.

His brothers, who couldn’t believe their new blessings, broke down in tears while rolling on the floor.

“How I surprised my family with the house I gifted myself for my 24th birthday.

