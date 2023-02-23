Video: James Brown brings his family to tears as he surprises them with a new house [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular crossdresser, James Brown has brought his family to tears as he surprises them with his new house.

The crossdresser turned 24 on Wednesday and gifted himself a new house.

James Brown, who had kept his ‘new house’ plans under warps had taken them by surprise as he informed them that he is now a Landlord.

In the video posted on his YouTube page, James Brown could be seen with his siblings as he took them to his new luxury mansion.

His brothers, who couldn’t believe their new blessings, broke down in tears while rolling on the floor.