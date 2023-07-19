Video: “Iyawo Imam”- Debbie Shokoya celebrates first birthday as a wife

It’s the birthday of Yoruba actress Deborah Ajijolajesu Shokoya, better known as Debbie Shokoya, and this time, Debbie is celebrating as a wife.

The actress, who married her lover earlier this year, shared stunning photos to commemorate the occasion.

Debbie introduced herself as Iyawo Imam, which translates as cleric’s wife.

She prayed for herself to be blessed and to have many more years of good health and prosperity.

“Happy Birthday to me!!

Deborah Ajijola-Oluwa Irewamiri Shokoya.

Mutmainnnah Iyawo Imam.

Stay blessed now and always. More years in good health and wealth”.

Debbie Shokoya accused of getting pregnant/engaged to a married man

Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya has being accused of dating a married man.

The Yoruba actress had gotten engaged to her lover on Valentine’s Day.

However in a recent development GISTLOVER revealed that the actress is dating a married man, Lukman Ejalonibu.

GISTLOVER stated that Debbie’s fiancé got married recently and is one of the production crew in most Yoruba movies.

According to the blog, Lukman and his wife had a fight over Debbie after she found out they were having an affair. However, it was too late to reverse it as Debbie is already pregnant hence why they he and Debbie had a low-key introduction.

GISTLOVER claimed that Lukman appealed to his wife to allow him continue his affair with Debbie as he is only using her to future political career.

In a surprising twist, Lukman moved out from his matrimonial home into Debbie’s house and has being feeding off the actress.

The blog accused Lukman of being a blackmailer and for taking nude and sexual videos of Debbie to brag to his friends.