Video: Iyanya reacts to reports of dating BBNaija’s Vee Iye

Iyanya, a Nigerian musician, has responded to claims that she is dating Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate Vee Iye.

Vee Iye fueled romance suspicions when she tweeted a selfie of herself and an unknown male, accompanied by a love proclamation, according to GISTLOVER.

Vee uploaded a photo of his tattooed arms in order to conceal the identity of her rumored boyfriend.

“Life of a hopeful romantic”, she captioned the photo.

Internet sleuths went on to dig out the identity of her mystery boo through his hands. Many concluded that the reality star was dating Iyanya as the hand matched his.

Reacting to the speculations, Iyanya pointed out how they have no evidence while adding that they would keep explaining.

“No evidence. You go dey explain tire”.