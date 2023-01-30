Video: Iyanya can be arrested if the victim makes an official report – Police

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Iyanya became a topic online after he lost his cool during a performance and pushed a man off stage.

The incident reportedly occurred at a nightclub in Awka, Anambra state. The musician was seen performing when a fan hopped on stage to spray him money.

Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, has reacted to the controversy that trailed a viral video of singer, Iyanya, pushing a fan off stage while performing his hit song ‘One Side’, in Awka, Anambra state.

Iyanya shared his account of what happened after the video led to divided opinions. According to the singer, he was provoked by the fan who kept slapping his face with money.

He tweeted;

“The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued. First, no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful.”

He tweeted;

“Normally, if that guy makes an official report, @Iyanya can be arrested for this. I come in peace. If you all can’t see his offense there, then I understand why it’s very difficult to Police this country” Normally, if that guy makes an official report, @Iyanya can be arrested for this. I come in peace🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ — DSP Bright Edafe PPRO DELTA STATE (@Brightgoldenboy) January 29, 2023

Iyanya pushes fan off stage for slapping him with money

The singer in a Tweet also explained why he shoved the fan.

He said: