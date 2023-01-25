Video: Iyabo Ojo’s step-daughter, Vanessa Onyinye marks 26th birthday in style
Vanessa Onyinye, the step daughter of actress, Iyabo Ojo has penned a self note as she marks her 26th birthday today, January 25th, 2023.
The daughter of talent manager, Paul Okoye stuck to her usual birthday rituals by being grateful. Every year, Onyinye always pens a gratifying message to her family, friends, business associate and all.
Making this year’s own different, Onyinye penned a self note to appreciate herself. Onyinye highlighted several reasons why she is grateful to herself some of which includes, learning how to survive, listening to her father, among many others.
“This year like always I am thankful and grateful.
I have lots of people in my family, my network and my circle of friends who love me, acre about me and support me. And I owe them the same love back.
But this year I want to also take a page from the book of @snoopdogg and thank myself.
I Thank me for not giving up.
I thank me for working hard.
I thank me for seeing the best in other people.
I thank me for always looking at the future and bigger picture.
I thank me for learning how to survive in all conditions and circumstances.
I thank me for listening to my father.
I thank me for opening doors for others.
I thank me for putting my people on.
I thank me for being there when people needed me.
Most of all I thank me for believing in God and never giving up.
Happy Birthday to Me +1″.