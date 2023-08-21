Video: Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla once again clarifies her relationship with Enioluwa

Priscilla Ojo, a famous Nigerian influencer and video vixen, denies being in a sexual relationship with her male bestie, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

During an interview with Punch, Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, stated clearly that Enioluwa is her closest friend, despite widespread rumors of a love relationship between them.

She admitted that such misconceptions are common, but she stated that they have no effect on her.

In her words;

“When people see a male and female together, they just assume that they are dating. I am a very hardworking person, and I connect with a lot of important people, including celebrities and media personalities. It is normal for people to make assumptions, so I don’t really let it get to me. Enioluwa is actually my best friend.

“I have learnt to ignore and not focus my energy on things like that. Rather, I channel my energy into positive things, such as making money. Sometimes, negative comments can work in a positive way. When people talk about one, it means one is important,” she added.