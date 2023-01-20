Video: Iyabo Ojo rages, calls out Goldmyne TV CEO over alleged affair with Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Days back, the publication had done a video collage of the women who have allegedly been linked to dating senator Dino Melaye.

Iyabo Ojo, who wasn’t pleased with it, took to her Instagram page to call out the founder of the publication, Otunba Sesan Rufai.

Actress, Iyabo Ojo has called out the founder of popular publication, Goldmyne TV over a false report on her.

Iyabo Ojo was one of the names mentioned as well as skit makers Ashmusy, Nons Miraj and other actresses.

Describing him as a ‘bastard’, Iyabo Ojo told him to call his animals together before she starts with him. Further calling him as dirty pig, she warned him not to throw stones at her.

“Otunba Sesan Rufai…you fucking bastard…you better call your animals together before I start with you… Dirty pig like you don’t throw stones bcos you fucking live in a glass house. Please page don’t support vawulence”.

Iyabo Ojo confirms affair with Dino Melaye

In June, 2021 that years after denying her relationship with Dino Melaye, Iyabo Ojo confirmed their affair.

This came after Iyabo Ojo’s ex-best friend, Omo Brish released a Voice Note of Iyabo and Dino Melaye’s conversation.

In the VN, Iyabo was heard telling Dino to stop denying her in public. She threatened to stop giving him her body.

Iyabo also threatened to curse Dino Melaye if he keeps getting on her nerves by cheating on her with her collage, Biodun Okeowo and popular Kayamata seller, Miwa.