ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Iyabo Ojo fuels reactions as she declares herself a virgin

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 329 Less than a minute

Iyabo Ojo sparks reactions as she declares herself a virginIyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, believes herself a virgin despite being divorced and a single mother of two.The entrepreneur announced this on her Instagram page just seconds ago while promoting a luxury hair brand.According to Pauloo Okoye's lover, she is still a virgin, just like her wigs.“I’m a virgin like my wigs”.As expected, her post sparked reactions as many took to her comment section to air their thoughts.Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo wrote, “E ni kpe”.One Renik Gioielleria wrote, “Yes we are virginsOne Princess wrote, “Where virgin plsss we r also virgin in it?One Sheikh Ayates wrote, “After how many children”.

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, believes herself a virgin despite being divorced and a single mother of two.

The entrepreneur announced this on her Instagram page just seconds ago while promoting a luxury hair brand.

According to Pauloo Okoye’s lover, she is still a virgin, just like her wigs.

“I’m a virgin like my wigs”.

Nbetizens Reactions…

As expected, her post sparked reactions as many took to her comment section to air their thoughts.

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo wrote, “E ni kpe”.

One Renik Gioielleria wrote, “Yes we are virgins

One Princess wrote, “Where virgin plsss we r also virgin in it?

One Sheikh Ayates wrote, “After how many children”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 329 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: May Edochie shares how security officials restrained Yul Edochie from accessing their former matrimonial home

23 mins ago

Video: “You got what you deserved” – Uche Maduagwu ridicules Stella Damasus over failed marriage

42 mins ago

Apet Modella And Saga Deolu React As BBN’s Allysyn Audu Shares New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

1 hour ago

Video: “Housemates underestimate me, I’ll knack dem akpako” – Soma speaks on being ‘pardoned’ by colleagues

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button