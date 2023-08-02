Video: Iyabo Ojo fuels reactions as she declares herself a virgin

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress and businesswoman, believes herself a virgin despite being divorced and a single mother of two.

The entrepreneur announced this on her Instagram page just seconds ago while promoting a luxury hair brand.

According to Pauloo Okoye’s lover, she is still a virgin, just like her wigs.

“I’m a virgin like my wigs”.

Nbetizens Reactions…

As expected, her post sparked reactions as many took to her comment section to air their thoughts.

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo wrote, “E ni kpe”.

One Renik Gioielleria wrote, “Yes we are virgins

One Princess wrote, “Where virgin plsss we r also virgin in it?

One Sheikh Ayates wrote, “After how many children”.