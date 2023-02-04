Video: Iyabo Ojo celebrates stepson, Paolo Okoye on his birthday [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrates her stepson, Paolo Ikechukwu Okoye on his birthday today, 4th February.

Celebrating her lover’s son, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share a reel of Paolo and showered prayers on him. She prayed for him to have more wins and achieve greater things in life.

She wrote: “Happy birthday my darling @paolookoye wishing you more wins & greater achievement … Love you son,❤️ enjoy your day. 😍🥰

It is an exciting actress, Iyabo Ojo who has found love again in the hands of an Igbo man, Paul Okoye.

To celebrate her 45th birthday today, December 21st, Iyabo Ojo went Instagram official with her boo, Paul Okoye. The actress confirmed the reports that she is dating businessman, Paul Okoye.

Taking to Instagram, to share a video collage of their times together, she wrote,

“MY OBIM. HAPPY 45TH BIRTHDAY IYSEXY.

NEW AGE, NEW LIFE, NEW WINS.

CHEERS TO FOREVER”.

GISTLOVER reported that Iyabo Ojo hinted at being in a relationship during Season 1 of Real Housewives of Lagos.

However, the mother of two didn’t say much about her relationship till last month, November, when she revealed that she has fallen in love with an Igbo man.