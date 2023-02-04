ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Iyabo Ojo celebrates stepson, Paolo Okoye on his birthday [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Celebrating her lover’s son, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share a reel of Paolo and showered prayers on him.
  • She prayed for him to have more wins and achieve greater things in life.

Actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrates her stepson, Paolo Ikechukwu Okoye on his birthday today, 4th February.

Celebrating her lover’s son, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share a reel of Paolo and showered prayers on him. She prayed for him to have more wins and achieve greater things in life.

She wrote: “Happy birthday my darling @paolookoye wishing you more wins & greater achievement … Love you son,❤️ enjoy your day. 😍🥰

It is an exciting actress, Iyabo Ojo who has found love again in the hands of an Igbo man, Paul Okoye.

To celebrate her 45th birthday today, December 21st, Iyabo Ojo went Instagram official with her boo, Paul Okoye. The actress confirmed the reports that she is dating businessman, Paul Okoye.

Taking to Instagram, to share a video collage of their times together, she wrote,

“MY OBIM. HAPPY 45TH BIRTHDAY IYSEXY.
NEW AGE, NEW LIFE, NEW WINS.
CHEERS TO FOREVER”.

GISTLOVER reported that Iyabo Ojo hinted at being in a relationship during Season 1 of Real Housewives of Lagos.

However, the mother of two didn’t say much about her relationship till last month, November, when she revealed that she has fallen in love with an Igbo man.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Why men have no business marrying before the age of 40, women 30 – Uti Nwachukwu spills

1 hour ago

Video: Bring your family back to Nigeria from UK before discussing who to vote– Uchenna Nnanna slams Seyi Law for supporting Tinubu

2 hours ago

Video: ‘You are the kindest agbero I know’ – Adesua Etomi celebrates Bimbo Ademoye on her 32nd birthday

2 hours ago

Video: “This coming election, BAT is my candidate” – Seyi Law declares support for APC presidential candidate, Tinubu [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button