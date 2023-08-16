Video: “I’ve Settled My Beef with Blaqbonez, We’re Cool Now” – Carter Efe

Popular comedian and musician, Carter Efe, has revealed that he has fully buried the hatchet with renowned rapper Blaqbonez, putting an end to the year-long animosity between the two.

The feud had erupted over the distribution of earnings from their collaboration smash single, “Machala.”

The disagreement began when Blaqbonez openly called out Carter Efe on social media, accusing him of attempting to shortchange fellow musician Berri Tiga in the sharing of earnings from the aforementioned song.

Blaqbonez had questioned Carter Efe’s motives, pointing out the seeming contradiction between his claim that music is a difficult enterprise and his decision to pay Berri Tiga only a 5% cut of the ‘Machala’ revenues.

Recalling the heat of the dispute, Carter Efe opened up during an interview with MTV Base, shedding light on the conflict and its subsequent resolution.

My beef with Blaqbonez wasn’t a cruise. It was a real quarrel. He finds my trouble. I just dey my own for Twitter, him just come dey say, ‘If you think music is easy, why do you want to give Berri Tiga 5% [of the proceeds of ‘Machala’]?’

“I was surprised. I didn’t reply him. My handler was replying him on Twitter and they were trading words. He thought I was the one.

But we have settled now. That’s guys for you. We are not like women; they envy each other [laughs],” he explained.