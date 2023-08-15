Video: “I’ve Partied All Over the Continent, I’m Missing Nothing on That BBNaija show” – Princess [Video]

Princess, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate who was recently evicted during the first round of eliminations, has expressed confidence in her capacity to win the N120 million prize money in other ways, citing her global party experiences.

Princess stated in an exclusive interview with Cool FM radio that her time in the BBNaija home was over and that she did not miss anything about the reality show.

Princess reflects on how she didn’t miss anything from the reality show.

When asked if she missed the renowned Saturday night parties that have become synonymous with the BBNaija experience, Princess casually answered that she had previously had parties all over the world, notably naming Paris and Ibiza as some of the places she had partied.

During the engaging interview, Princess shared that there was nothing from the BBNaija house that she particularly missed. While prodded about what she might long for the most, she responded that her focus was not on the past but on moving forward.

However, the evicted housemate admitted to a hint of regret regarding missing out on the chance to win the impressive N120 million grand prize, which is awarded to the ultimate winner of the BBNaija reality show.

Princess acknowledged the significance of the prize money but confidently stated that she was not overly concerned as she believed in her ability to achieve financial success through alternative avenues.

See below;