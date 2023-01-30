ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I’ve never slept with a man for money” – Blessing CEO brags

  • Blessing’s CEO, boasting about her chastity, advised young ladies to keep working and not to let harsh remarks from others affect them.
  • According to the relationship therapist not every woman earns money by being a ‘runs’ girl.
Blessing Okoro, an infamous relationship consultant, boasts that she has never slept with a man for money.

She asserted this in an Instagram post, arguing that not every woman earns money by being a ‘runs’ girl.

Blessing’s CEO, boasting about her chastity, advised young ladies to keep working and not to let harsh remarks from others affect them.

She went on to say that men often put themselves onto these industrious ladies in order to feel strong.

In her words;

“Not every woman does RUNS…Women are so so hardworking that men keep projecting themselves to women just to feel powerful.

I brag with it, Blessingceo has never 4k for money. Women adjust your crown forget noise makers . Runs is not for everybody .. Just a reminder that a lot of women make legit money.”

