Video: “I’ve never slept with a man for money” – Blessing CEO brags

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Blessing’s CEO, boasting about her chastity, advised young ladies to keep working and not to let harsh remarks from others affect them.

According to the relationship therapist not every woman earns money by being a ‘runs’ girl.

Blessing Okoro, an infamous relationship consultant, boasts that she has never slept with a man for money.

She asserted this in an Instagram post, arguing that not every woman earns money by being a ‘runs’ girl.

She went on to say that men often put themselves onto these industrious ladies in order to feel strong.

