Video: “I’ve Never in My Life Shown Interest in Pere, He’s Been in My DM Since 2018” – CeeC Reveals

"Who the hell is Ceec, She should rest" - Pere loses cool as he narrates experience to Biggie

CeeC, Big Brother Naija’s housemate, has lost her cool, claiming she never showed interest in Pere as he claimed.

CeeC and Ike were seen on the bed discussing CeeC and Pere’s relationship. Ike, who has recently become quite close to CeeC, allegedly questioned her about her relationship with Pere.

While discussing, Ike told CeeC Pere claimed she was interested in him before they met on the show. CeeC disclosed that she has never had an interest in Pere.

According to CeeC, Pere has been in her DM since 2018 but she ignored him until they had to work on the same project. She continued to explain that there was no way she would develop interest.

