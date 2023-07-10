Video: “I’ve never felt so directionless and purposeless in my life” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle cries out

Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has lamented her unfortunate situation.

The YouTuber and content creator expressed herself in a thread post.

She declared that she was eager to get back to work and said that she had never felt so lost and purposeless in life.

In her words:

“Can’t wait to resume posting on youtube.. I’ve never felt so directionless & purposeless in my life.”

“A man who chases 2 rats will catch none” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle shares cryptic post

Meanwhile Danielle, the daughter of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has made headlines for a cryptic post she shared on her social media timeline in the midst of her father’s unending social media drama.

It’s no secret that the Edochie family has been marred by tragedy and scandal since the actor had a child with his colleague, actress Judy Austin, and married her as his second wife.

Yul Edochie, who has been on the lips of netizens due to his social media actions (posting videos of his second wife and their child) only two months after the death of his son, Kambilinachukwu, has received severe backlash.

May, the Actor’s first wife, has remained silent in the face of the family drama erupting within and outside of the home.

Following a string of controversial events, Danielle Edochie shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story about a man attempting to do two things at once.

She wrote;

“A man who chases two rats will catch none”