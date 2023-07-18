Video: “I’ve more layers to explore”- Chike Ike launches real estate properties, Video goes viral

Chika Ike, a Nollywood actress, has launched her new real estate company, Flipscript Homes.

On July 17, the actress took to social media to inform her fans and followers about the latest development in her life.

Chika expressed her gratitude to God and her overwhelming joy at the successful launch event in an emotional statement.

In addition, she expressed her gratitude to the incredible team behind Flipscript Homes, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in making dreams come true.

“I’ve no words to express how I felt yesterday at the official launch and unveiling of @flipscripthomes

“The Maison” event. I’m still basking in the euphoria of it all. God is truly the greatest and he continues to show his greatness in my life…

“I recognize how blessed I am and I don’t take any of my blessings for granted. I know I’m made for more and I’ve more layers to explore. Thanks to everyone, my team, colleagues and real estate agents for making this unveiling a success. God is the greatest.”*

Many who came across the post congratulated the actress on the latest development in her career path.

