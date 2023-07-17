Video: “I’ve had enough of the insults, don’t tell Yul Edochie how to live his life” – Judy Austin warns Nigerians

The second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has dragged Nigerians who throw insults at her and her husband over their marriage.

Judy Austin in a video has descended on Nigerians for always throwing insults at her for snatching another woman’s husband.

According to her, no one has the right to insult her over her decision and that of the decision of her husband, Yul Edochie. According to her, faceless bloggers are carrying false information about her and her husband on social media.

Judy Austin has disclosed that she is ready to expose everyone involved in the marriage scandal and brouhaha. She emphasized that she has had enough of the insults and lies.

“Because I have been silent, doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to say”- Judy Austin vows to ‘expose everybody’

Gistlover also reported minutes ago thatJudy Austinis finally ready to tell the truth about her marriage to actor, Yul Edochie.

The movie, in a video making rounds online, insisted that she didn’t snatch Yul Edochie from anyone.

Judy Austin warned trolls to stop judging her as she doesn’t condemn anyone.

She slammed blogger,Gistlover for always feeding the public with unverified information and making them a target to trolls.

An infuriated Judy vowed to spill all and expose people as she noted how her silence doesn’t mean she doesn’t have anything to say.

“I am tired of these insults on social media. Are you going to tell me how to live my life? Are you going to tell a grown-up man, Yul Edochie how to live his life? He is 41 years old. I have had enough of all this.

Gistlover would make a stup!d post spreading lies about people, unverified posts, and unverified information. Is that how gullible people are that everything you hear you swallow?

Don’t you guys have common sense again? Aren’t you guys using your God-given brain?

Because I have been silent all these while doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to say. The fact that for the past one year, I haven’t responded to any of you……but at this point, I have had it.

What right do you have to judge me, someone you don’t know?

I am going to start exposing everybody”.