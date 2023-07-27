Video: “I’ve been settling quarrels for the past 6 days”- Comedian Bovi cries out

Bovi Ugboma, a doting father and comedian, has cried out about his daily fatherly duties, which include settling quarrels among his children.

The father of three posted a video of himself petting his only daughter, who had been insulted by her brother.

Elena, who was almost in tears in the video, expressed her displeasure at her brother’s mean comment to her.

She claimed that her brother had called her the “ugliest witch known to man.”

Bovi soothed her by singing her praises and lavishing her with sweet words.

See the conversation below,

Bovi’s daughter: He said I am the ugliest witch known to man.

Bovi: You are not a witch. So why are you allowing him to hurt you?

Bovi’s daughter: But it’s mean

Bovi: Yes, but you should brush it off

Bovi’s daughter: You are an angel, don’t you know? Beautiful Angel. Look at your nice ears, look at your nose. You took your daddy’s nose, your nose is final than most human beings. We are privileged to have you on this planet with us.

In his caption, the comedian revealed that he has been settling quarrels for the past 6 days.

“I’ve been settling quarrels for 6 days now. New method loaded”.*

“I love a good Father and Son bond” Netizens gush over Bovi’s adorable photos with his son

Ace comedian cum actor, Bovi recently shared some heartwarming photos of himself and his son on social media, and fans couldn’t help but rave over their close father-son bond.

In the pictures, Bovi was seen hugging and kissing his son. The photos capture the joy and love shared between the father and son, and fans were quick to express their admiration for their relationship.

Netizens flooded Bovi’s comments section, gushing over the adorable photos and praising the comedian for being such a loving and devoted father.

The comedian captioned the post: “Having to bribe my oga before going out!”

Some users expressed their desire for a strong bond with fathers in Africa.

Meanwhile, Popular influencer Inioluwa reacted saying: “I love a good Father and Son bond!🥹❤️ “

Another Instagram user wrote: “3rd slide is my favorite 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥we need more healthy black father son relationships❤️❤️❤️”

Adaezeyobo captioned: “Awwww too cute 😍”

One firioluwa_hart typed: Last born 😍😍😍😍