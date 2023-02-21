Video: ‘I’ve been growing & glowing’- Fancy Acholonu makes dramatic return to IG after messy drama with ex, Alex Ekubo [video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Taking to Instagram to make posts after being away for over a month, Fancy made three separate posts to ask her fans how they are doing while she noted that she has missed them all.

American model, Fancy Acholonu has returned to Instagram after messy social media drama with her ex-fiance, Alex Ekubo.

*In another post, she shared a video of herself in a joyful mood as she swings with a beautiful smile to Tems’ ‘Free Mind’.

Fancy captioned the post: “As for me, I’ve been growing & glowing and staying grateful to God 🙏🏽 #SimplyFancy 🥰”

Fancy Acholonu has thrown in the towel following the second interview she granted regarding her relationship drama with actor Alexx Ekubo.

Fancy who revealed she’s taking time off to heal tendered an heartfelt apology to everyone involved in her relationship crisis.

Recall, hours ago the actress finally revealed the real reason she called off their engagement in August 2021. According to her, she called it quits after he told her he won’t be intimate with her, however, she can be intimate with other men.

Fancy also noted that she has been enduring Alexx’s narcissism, lies, cheating and gaslighting.

Hours after granting her second interview to ‘Tell it All’, Fancy took to her Instagram to tender the apology.

According to the 29-year-old, she never wanted to speak up because she didn’t want to tarnish Alexx Ekubo’s image; however, he caused her to take a route she never wanted because of his selfish gains.

While apologising, Fancy noted that the crisis is humiliating, but she needed to defend herself with the truth. She wrote: