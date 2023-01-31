Video: IVD charged with involuntary manslaughter, reportedly remanded in Kirikiri prison

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna alias IVD has been allegedly remanded in Kirikiri prisons.

According to Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls, the businessman appeared in court today, January 31st, 2023.

He was accompanied by his lawyer and relationship expert turned friend, Blessing CEO. According to the blogger, IVD was charged with involuntary man slaughter by Lagos State following details leading to his wife, Bimbo’s death.

Blessing CEO and IVD Spark Dating Rumors, Months after Wife’s Death

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO has sparked dating rumours with IVD.

The relationship therapist took to Instagram to share a photo of a mystery man with her tattoo. The man had tattooed her on his arms.

Blessing revealed that she has never been so bold to post any man on her timeline. Expressing both fear and excitement, she disclosed that she taught her feelings had died with her in the past.

However, he came and swept her off her feat, and made it easy and effortless got her to bend almost all her rules and open all her boundaries.

Praising him, Blessing CEO affirmed her love for him.

“NEVER BEEN SO BOLD TO POST ANY MAN ON MY TIMELINE ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

BUT I DON’T KNOW WHY YOU SEEM SO RIGHT. MIXED FEELINGS (FEAR AND EXCITEMENT). I TAUGHT MY FEELINGS HAD DIED WITH MY PAST, BUT YOU CAME AND MADE IT EASY AND EFFORTLESS FOR ME TO BEND ALMOST ALL MY RULES AND OPEN ALL MY BOUNDARIES.