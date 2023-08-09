Video: “It’s unfair when I enter the toilet the first thing I see is poo” – Mercy Eke begs housemates to clean after themselves

Popular reality personality Mercy Eke pleads with her housemates to improve their awful toilet manners as she describes disturbing sights she has seen.

During a round table debate on Tuesday, the Imo-born influencer urged her fellow BBNaija ‘All Stars’ roommates to tidy up after themselves.

She complained that it was unfair because the first thing she sees when she has to use the restroom is the prior user’s waste.

Mercy then reminded them how to flush the toilet correctly so that it is clean for the person who uses it after them.

This comes a few days after she said that she expelled Ike Onyema, her boyfriend, from her home due to his poor bathroom manners.

