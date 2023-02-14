Video: It’s the innocent waka at the end for me– Mercy Johnson laments as Divine messes house up with her body cream – [Video]
Actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie cries out over her last child, Divine-Mercy’s childish mischief.
The mother of four via a post shared on Instagram lamented greatly after the toddler gained access to her body cream and subsequently lavished it.
Mercy Johnson shared a video of Divine-Mercy applying the cream both on her cloth and all over the house.
The actress who seemed fed up by the act disclosed that she actually hid the cream under her pillow.
Crying out, Mercy Johnson put her child up for rent.
She wrote:
“I honestly hid the cream under my pillow the last time… Who wan rent pikin abeg.”
“It’s the innocent waka at the end for me…[email protected]
Divine-Mercy makes me laugh 24/7…
@omawildflower, you God daughter don finish all the cream wey dey house…”