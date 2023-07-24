Video: “It’s silly for Frodd to leave his pregnant wife for BBN” – Daniel Regha drags housemate

Daniel Regha has dragged Frodd over his decision to join the reality show despite his wife’s health. He thought Frodd’s decision was stupid.

Frodd was one of the newly introduced housemates on Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

Daniel Regha, a popular Twitter user, has dragged BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd for abandoning his heavily pregnant wife to join the BBN show.

Recall how Frodd and his lovely wife, Chioma, announced a few weeks ago that they were expecting their first child

“Frodd left his heavily pregnant wife to join the BBN show; That’s silly. Again, there’s no reason why rich hms should be among the hms, especially winners from previous seasons. BBN isn’t a poverty alleviation program, but it shouldn’t be a platform to elevate the flirty rich”.

BBNaija’s Frodd and wife expecting first child

Frodd, an ex-BBNaija celebrity, and his lovely wife Chioma are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child.

He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma on December 16, 2022, and the two were married in the traditional manner earlier this year.

A video of their gender reveal party was used to make this adorable baby announcement.

The couple, who were both wearing black, shared a private moment while telling their friends and family the gender of their unborn child in the video.

Frodd joyfully expresses his feelings of being incredibly fortunate to have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way, overflowing with gratitude.