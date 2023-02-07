Video: “It’s possible”- Reactions as Portable says he’ll love to sing with Asa, shares plan to win Grammy in hilarious video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portable, is once again in the news over his statements in a recent interview

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, caused an online buzz after speaking on his plan to win a Grammy and to also have a song with Asa.

The Zazu Zeh crooner revealed these and more while speaking during an interview with media personality, Timi Agbaje.

In the video snippet of the interview that was posted online, Portable was asked what feat he could achieve that will make him believe he has reached the peak of his career.

In response to that, Portable noted that if he is being honest, he would like to win a Grammy Award for the category of Best Artiste in Africa.

He said: “Make I no lie you, na to collect Grammy, Best Artiste for Africa. That Ika of Africa, I wan use am collect that award.”

According to Portable, he wants the international award and not the local ones that people pay for.

He then went ahead to ask if all his counterparts can sing in a live band or if they can sing good songs and praise God.

The Zazu Zeh crooner was then asked to name a female Nigerian singer he would love to sing with.

In response to Agbaje’s question, Portable admitted that he would like to have a song with Asa. He said:

“Ah, omo dem plenty o, but make I no lie you, I like Asa.”

See some reactions culled below:

itssh0la: “Portable sef no small”

victoradewale_: “I love @portablebaeby and i believe the collaboration with Asa is possible”

_____ayotomiwa: “You no like Terry G ”

donrabtob: “Asa or Asa Asika?”

virtuousi: “This man was going to reveal industry secrets in less than a minute”

duchess_3: “We are winning this Grammy by fire by force ”