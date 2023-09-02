Video: It’s over for Davido and Wizkid, I gave them a head start for 7 years – Burnaboy

Burnaboy, a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, said in an online statement that it is over between Davido and Wizkid.

Burnaboy, who recently released his seventh studio album, I Told Them, revealed this in an interview after previously claiming that the Afrobeats genre lacks depth.

According to Burnaboy, he offers Wizkid, Davido, and others a 7-year head start because he was not allowed to travel from his continent, Africa, to the United Kingdom.

He went on to say that as soon as he returned to the UK in 2016, he realized it was all over for the superstars who were shining at the time.

In his words; “I gave them a head start for like 7 years because I wasn’t allowed to step out from my continent to the UK, but as soon as I got into the UK in 2016, I SAID IT’S OVER FOR Y’ALL”

However, the street is speculating that Burnaboy is talking about Wizkid and Davido in his latest interview. See reactions below;

snooprichie_: This one no fit reach half of wiz glory.

audioboy_808: You were once at every wizkid London show stay humble back stage and wiz always bring u on stage…..wiz introduced you to international audience 😂 try to appreciate the little wiz did for u…..man always sound like he did it alone… always cap shit.

parker_ojugo: Burna boy and yeye talk ehn 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.

hisxos: Upon say he was banned from entering the UK for 7 years e still get UK chart entries and sold out stadiums pass obiyo 😂😂😂😂.

talkyashi: This guy cap too much, give credit to wiz and Davido. This guy caps too much, hin music no even hit the same, hin just they chase Yankee validation.

tedofabuja: So much pride .. Baba don forget that year wey him dey struggle to market “yawa dey “ 😂😂😂😂😂😂.

gdzillaonlin: burna boy is just a noise maker 😂.