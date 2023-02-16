Video: It’s often the ones that have ‘Jesus baby’ or ‘Jesus lover’ in their bio that act like Lucifer’s first born – OAP, Toolz says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







OAP Toolz Oniru-Demuren, has said that some people who have ‘Jesus baby’ or ‘Jesus lover’ in their social media bios, act like Lucifer’s first born.

“It’s often them ones that have Jesus baby or ?Jesus lover in their bio that act like Lucifer’s first born. Please bear the name of your real dad. God bless us all sha. Amen” she wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Tolu Oniru a.k.a Toolz has narrowly escaped being embarrassed at a public dinner after her Bank failed to let her financial transactions go through.

It is no longer News that for weeks now, Nigerians have been cash stranded and had to resort to alternative means of cash withdrawal following the scarcity of naira notes in the banks. As a matter of fact, sometimes banking apps also fail when customers try to make mobile transactions.

Sharing her experience on her Instagram story hours ago, Toolz wrote