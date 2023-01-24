Video: It’s not our fault his wife gave him a Bstard’ – Khloe tackles Nedu for saying women go to BBNaija to sell their bodies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija female housemates seem to be forming an alliance to attack comedian and OAP, Nedu Wazobia.

In reaction, Angel had bashed him for creating a false narrative that the former housemates who are successful have men sponsoring them.

Joining forces with other female ex-housemates Khloe asked the TV and radio host to leave women alone because they are not the reason his marriage didn’t t work out.

Ex-BBnaija housemate, Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe has lambasted him online following his statement that women go on the BBNaija show just to sell their bodies.

Khloe then took over and shamed Nedu for getting married to a woman who presented another man’s child to him as his.

