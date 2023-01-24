Video: It’s not our fault his wife gave him a Bstard’ – Khloe tackles Nedu for saying women go to BBNaija to sell their bodies
- Big Brother Naija female housemates seem to be forming an alliance to attack comedian and OAP, Nedu Wazobia.
- In reaction, Angel had bashed him for creating a false narrative that the former housemates who are successful have men sponsoring them.
- Joining forces with other female ex-housemates Khloe asked the TV and radio host to leave women alone because they are not the reason his marriage didn’t t work out.
Ex-BBnaija housemate, Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe has lambasted him online following his statement that women go on the BBNaija show just to sell their bodies.
Khloe then took over and shamed Nedu for getting married to a woman who presented another man’s child to him as his.
She asked the TV and radio host to leave women alone because they are not the reason his marriage didn’t t work out.
Khloe wrote; “Angel leave that short thing !!! It’s not our fault his wife gave him a Bstard, now I don’t blame the woman cos who wants to have a child for a dmb childish uselss lying a* talkative man… now, every woman living good is hawking p***y.
They don’t even see the pain and the struggle and some online peeps too will support rujsh’ forgetting that they are women and want to succeed in life. Very sens ess mentality. What any woman choose to do to make ends meet is no one business in as much as shes not st al from you or kill anyone. TF That’s how he came to lie about hotel room, but domb people can’t even put 1 and 1 together to know that set was framed up just to talk.
I know someone like him, lie for no reason !!! Cook something up on the spot. So you enter room and stand to watch who and who was foking your friend and you came out to say it? Lmao. Na Mmu people wey like gossip and d mb you Dey deceive. Heal from your heart break and leave women alone, we dint ask you to marry a cheating wife. Get the F short de il. All you do is to speak ill of women.”