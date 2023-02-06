ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: It’s not even up to 3 months – Lady gives boyfriend several hard slaps as she rejects his proposal in church [Video]

In attempt to pull off a romantic proposal, the boyfriend went on his one knee to ask for her hands in marriage on her birthday.

  • In attempt to pull off a romantic proposal, the boyfriend went on his one knee to ask for her hands in marriage on her birthday.
  • She went ahead to give him several hard slaps and messed his traditional attire up with cake.

A Nigerian man’s surprise proposal in church has ended in tragedy as his girlfriend rejected his marriage request not just with words but with harsh actions.

A video making the rounds online showed the lady, dressed in white crop top and trousers, among other church members and was handed cake to celebrate her birthday.

In attempt to pull off a romantic proposal, the boyfriend went on his one knee to ask for her hands in marriage on her birthday.

The woman, who was visibly enraged, accused her boyfriend for embarrassing her when she saw him on his knees holding a proposal ring and asked him to stand up.

She went ahead to give him several hard slaps and messed his traditional attire up with cake.

Her church members were shocked as they tried to hold the young lady from fighting her boyfriend.

Some reactions are shown below:

mokwuah said, “I’ve said this before and I’ll sha say it again, don’t propose to someone you haven’t spoken to about marriage. Stop this ‘out of the blue’ nonsense”.

iamyetundebakare said, “Private Proposal is still the best 👌 because you never can tell if you’ve been dating yourself”.

amazonbae said, “Why are some ladies always quick to hit a man? 🥺 Don’t you have brothers? Where did the love suddenly disappear to? 🤦‍♀️Must you hit him to prove your point?”

bitz_and_piecez said, “But why you wan propose after 3 months? Get to know the person build structures, then bring up that convo and watch the person’s reaction🙄🤦‍♀️ how many times I go teach una this thing?”

