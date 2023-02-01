Video: It’s ment if you eat rice with fork – Singer Adekunle Gold asserts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the trending conversations in this woke century is eating rice with fork, as well as eating elaborate meals like, Yam flour, Eba, Semovita and others with fork

However Adekunle Gold has questioned the sanity of those who eats rice with fork and knife nowadays.

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold also known as AG Baby has managed to raise many eyebrows following his recent post on social media.

Adekunle Gold, a father one who recently clocks 36-year-old made this known in a post shares via his verified Twitter handle.

Adekunle Gold however on his own part expressed his utmost displeasure when it comes to eating rice with fork as he noted that anyone doing that seems to not to have appropriate mental health and need to be checked on.

Adekunle Gold tweeted, “If no be ment, why you dey eat rice with fork?”

See reactions below;

nnenna_aldo: Eating rice 🍚 with fork is one chance bus 🚌 for carbohydrates 🧺 . Why do you want the food to escape for no reason ⁉️a spoon 🥄 will capture the rice properly and transport them to the destination in one piece.

@DaPerola007 : OLD Ahh, I think na only me one Dey this table ooo, like how long will it now take me to finish my normal meal now? Make all these eateries dey put spoon ooo.. abi na cos their food small Dey mk them put fork so e go tk time n u go don drink water tire.

sauceprince1: Best believe, na valid question. Most times, I fit use hand sef. Who wan laugh make e laugh abeg.

scoobynero: BEFORE NKO ??? Yes na !!!! Cause plantain Dey inside the rice , meat Dey inside the rice , Fish Dey inside the rice , moi moi Dey inside the rice …. SHEY U DEY WHINE ME NI 😒.

nnenna_blinks_: I have a bigger problèm with those who eat swallow with Fôrk. Rice even better.

gafgold : Me na hand I Dey always use o 😢 especially if na smoked cooked jollof rice.