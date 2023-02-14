ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: ‘It’s been 3 awesome years’ – Anita Joseph and husband, MC Fish celebrate wedding anniversary

Actress Anita Joseph and her husband, Fisayo Michael Olagunju better known as MC Fish celebrate their third wedding anniversary today, 14th February 2023.

The celebrity couple took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their unique anniversary while reaffirming their love.

Anita Joseph on her part shared a post which reads “Happy wedding anniversary to the Olagunju’s” and according to her, it has been three awesome years.

In another post, the couple shared a steamy picture of themselves and reflected on how much of God’s love, grace and awesomeness they have experienced.

They captioned the post: “In these 3 years, We’ve experienced God’s Awesomeness His faithfulness his Grace and his LOVE !!. Happy wedding Anniversary to the OLAGUNJU’s”

