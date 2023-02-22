Video: “It’s always ‘you’ for me” -Banky W tells Adesua Etomi as she marks 35th birthday
Banky W has reaffirmed his love for his wife and mother of his child, Adesua Etomi, on her birthday.
In a lengthy post, the singer turned politician has took to his Instagram page as he to wished the actress a happy birthday.
Wellington expressed gratitude and described Adesua as a brilliant and talented individual with an attractive physique. The politician went on to express his appreciation for various aspects of her personality. Despite having prayed for a partner with different qualities, the singer, acknowledged that he has never been happier than he is with Adesua.
When I was finally ready for a wife, I specifically told God I didn’t want someone in the Entertainment business. My life was unstable enough. I wanted a 9-to-5 career lady. Someone in Banking, or Telecomms, or Oil & Gas, or Aviation. Just… something else. I didn’t want someone with a career as cr#zy as mine
And when Susu prayed for her husband, she specifically told God she didn’t want a Musician, a Pastor or a Politician. Lol.
Here we are, almost 6 years into our marriage… and it’s crystal clear that God’s plans for us were much better than anything we could have dreamt up for ourselves.
On so on your birthday @adesuaetomi I want to celebrate you.
It’s the ‘you’ for me.
It’s your love and your laugh. Your smile and your heart. Your beautiful brain and banging body (hellurrrrr). Your talent and your destiny.
Thank you for loving me, and birthing Z. Thank you for inspiring me and encouraging me. Thank you for riding with me through it all. Thank you for choosing me and building with me. Thank you. And thank God for you. Because without you, I don’t know where or who I would be. Thank you.
The one thing I have learnt is that absolutely nobody is perfect. But you’re perfect for me. I pray we continue to build our relationship on the solid rock that is Christ. I pray we continue to grow in love, joy and peace. I pray we continue to fight for each other… because what we have will always be worth fighting for. Until my dying day, may our bond never ever break, in Jesus name.