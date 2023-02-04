Video: It’s a real BANGER SH!T- Excitement as Isreal DMW teases Davido’s new album

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Teasing the album launch, Isreal took to his Instagram page to reveal that Davido would be returning to the spotlight and his social media platforms in March

The announcement has created excitement on social media as many countdown to the singer’s return to the spotlight and his new album.

Personal logistics manager of singer, Davido, Isreal DMW has teased his upcoming album.

Last year that Davido is set to release a new album in March.

Following his performance at World Cup closing ceremony, Qatar, Davido had announced his withdrawal from social media.

In a post on his Instagram story and Twitter, Davido had revealed that he would be leaving the platforms till March, 2023.

According to him, the new album promises to be a real banger shit.

“We outside again by March. Our new album, flex my soul track, it’s a real BANGER SHIT”.

Isreal DMW isn’t the only one counting down to March, Cubana Chief Priest is also anticipating his bestfriend’s return.