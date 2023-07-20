Video: “it’s a good thing, it keeps me young”- Burna Boy reacts to being called ‘New Cat’

Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning artist from Nigeria, finally speaks out after being referred to as a “new cat” in the music industry.

According to Gistlover, a “new-cats vs. old-cats” feud started a month ago as a result of a Davido comment that labeled Burna Boy and other artists as being relatively new to the industry.

Weeks later, Burna Boy answered a query on the subject during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro.

Odogwu, as he is affectionately known, stated that he is unconcerned about his colleague mistaking him for a newcomer to the music industry.

Such statements, he claims, only serve to make him feel younger and motivate him to do more.

Burna Boy said;

“It is a good thing that people think my movement is new. I love that. Because it keeps me young. It means like, I can do so much more, you know. It stretches my life span.

I’m living longer than I thought I would than I even planned to, you know.”

