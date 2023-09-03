Video: It’d Be Pere 2.0, If I Survive This Week, These Guys Will Wish They Bundled Me Home

Pere, a housemate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars Edition Show, made a major speech in the garden over being kicked off the show.

Seyi stated that the girls in the house were displaying girl power, and Pere quickly responded, adding that he’s keeping a low profile but would take action if he survives the eviction on Sunday, which is today.

In his statement, Pere said, “If I survive this eviction, these guys will wish they sent me home. It’ll be Pere 2.0.”

While the reason for Pere’s statement remains unclear, he has recently faced criticism from a few housemates like Alex and CeeC in the past days, leaving fans unsure if he’s planning to seek revenge for whatever has transpired.

Meanwhile, concerned fans of the show have flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on Pere’s statement.

Whistleprincess wrote: “Make Biggie do us one solid and send Pere and Seyi home.”

Datsugarlady wrote: “My General do you..anything u want to do ..Do!!!. I thought we’ve all agreed that it’s a game everyone is playing. GAME ON!!”

charles_jo80684 wrote: “Hope no body would call him the evil villain or bully , it’s all part of the game . As you all have chosen to accept ilebaye provocative and manipulative as a strategy , please I don’t want to hear noise ooo.”

@Mybrotherand_I: “Naso he dey talk since him season and he never do anything, just mouth.”

@iamfizzle123: “Pere wan become something else as from next week be that oo.”