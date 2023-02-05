ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "It Won't Move Me, If You Like, Talk Rubbish from Now Till Next Year" — Paul Okoye's Girlfriend Blows Hot

“Good girl dey pay, don’t let them use your head” – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ivy rools out advise for the ladies [Video]

Ivy Ifeoma, who is paul okoye’s new girlfriend after his divorce has reminds naysayers how unbothered she is about the side talks and insults regarding her relationship with the singer.

It would be recalled that Paul Okoye unveiled Ivy as his lover one year after being together which struck backlashes from those who ridiculed him for cheating on his ex-wife.

Ivy Ifeoma has since been faced with unending trolling on social media from those who spite her over her relationship.

In a recent video, Ivy Ifeoma insisted that the naysayers are only wasting their time trolling her social media pages.

“Talk rubbish from now till next year, it won’t move me. Wetin concern me; your word is your word,” she said in part.

Watch the video below …

Paul Okoye’s lover, Ivy Ifeoma reacts after being referred to as ‘broomstick’

The lover of Paul Okoye of the P-Square music duo, Ivy Ifeoma, has reacted after being referred to as a “broomstick”.

The new lover of artist, Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma is not finding it easy in the hands of social media users since their affair became public.

Recall that Paul Okoye made his affair with Ivy Ifeoma public a few months after his official divorce from his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

Prior to their divorce, Paul Okoye was seen with Ivy Ifeoma several times until he announced their relationship.

The lover recently celebrated their first anniversary after Paul divorced his wife, Anita.

In a recent development, a TikTok user identified as Dr. Chien Dong described Ivy Ifeoma as a broomstick.

The TikToker wrote: “Wetin paul dey enjoy 4 this broomstick.”

Reacting to the comment of the Tiotoker, Ivy Ifeoma shared a video on her TikTok page with Tinubu’s speeches as the background audio.

