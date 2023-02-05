Video: “It Won’t Move Me, If You Like, Talk Rubbish from Now Till Next Year” — Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend Blows Hot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ivy Ifeoma, who is paul okoye’s new girlfriend after his divorce has reminds naysayers how unbothered she is about the side talks and insults regarding her relationship with the singer.

It would be recalled that Paul Okoye unveiled Ivy as his lover one year after being together which struck backlashes from those who ridiculed him for cheating on his ex-wife.

Ivy Ifeoma has since been faced with unending trolling on social media from those who spite her over her relationship.

In a recent video, Ivy Ifeoma insisted that the naysayers are only wasting their time trolling her social media pages.

“Talk rubbish from now till next year, it won’t move me. Wetin concern me; your word is your word,” she said in part.

Watch the video below …

