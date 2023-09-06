Video: “It will be dangerous for men to marry an older lady”- Reno Omokri advises men with strong libido

Reno Omokri, a well-known author and social commentator, has ignited debate with his latest advice on age differences in relationships. He specifically addressed the factors that men consider while selecting a life partner.

“If you are a man with a healthy libido, it is risky to marry a woman who is of the same age as you. It is also risky, but less so, to marry a woman who is just a few years younger than you. However, IF you plan on a monogamous marriage, then it will be dis trous to marry a lady who is older than you. If you both agree that you can be polygamous, then it is not a problem. You say you are in love? Listen, love cannot control your libido. You, as a man will retain your libido into your eighties and possibly nineties if God spares your life. But women do not retain theirs that long. I do not think it is fair.

But gender libido imbalance is a fact of life. So, if you marry a woman who is your age mate or older than you, and she loses her libido after menopause, but you retain yours, what are you going to do? Start disturbing Unilag girls? That is why there should be a healthy age gap between husband and wife for a viable marriage.”