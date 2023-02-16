Video: “It was supposed to be our 20th wedding anniversary”- Funsho Adeoti heartbroken over her broken marriage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Funsho via her Instagram story, revealed that on Wednesday, February 15th was supposed to be their 20th wedding anniversary.

According to her despite her crashes marriage, she is grateful for Life and is assured that everything will be fine.







Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti is mourning their broken marriage.

The mother of four, via her Instagram story, revealed that on Wednesday, February 15th was supposed to be their 20th wedding anniversary.

However, despite her crashes marriage, she is grateful for Life and is assured that everything will be fine.

“Wow ironically today is our 20th wedding anniversary….but it is well and I thank GOD 4 LIFE”.





GISTLOVER reported that for Valentine’s Day this year, Funsho Adeoti, spent it with their kids.

The mother of four, who was in Nigeria days back, chose to focus on her kids this season of love.

While her husband spent the day with his wife, Mercy Aigbe in Maldives, Funsho Adeoti spent it with their four kids.

Unbothered by the couple’s display of affection, Funsho shared throwback photos of her kids to celebrate the season of love.

Throwing a shade at her ex, she questioned what more she could ask for when she has her beautiful kids.