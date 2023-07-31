Video: “It was an epic spectacle”- Osas Ighodaro hails Wizkid over his sold-out concert at Tottenham Stadium, UK

Osas Ighodaro, a Nollywood actress, was among the VIP guests at Wizkid’s sold-out concert at Tottenham Stadium in the United Kingdom.

The movie star attended the performance alongside Pauloo Okoye, a media gùru, and Lilian Afegbai, an actress.

Osas described Wizkid’s performance as a spectacular spectacle while sharing images and videos from the concert.

She expressed her gratitude to the entire staff and claimed that she had the finest time rocking the show.

“And of course concert 4 for me this summer had to be my G @wizkidayo sold out London – Tottenham Show.

Absolutely Amazing show! The performance, music, stage, dancers, fireworks – it was an epic spectacle!! Congratulations to the entire team!

Shout-out to my darlings for killing it on stage as well! Proud of all my guys.

I had the best time rocking the concert w/my boss @pauloo2104 and darling @lillyafe as well.

Best time”.

Wizkid Declares Himself “Their Grand Dad” After Selling Out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Wizkid makes history as he shutdown 80k capacity stadium in London with exceptional performance

#WizkidxTottenhamStadium is one of the trending conversations on the popular microblogging platform Twitter as award-winning Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun professionally known as Wizkid successfully shutdown the 80k capacity stadium in London.

Yesterday night, July 29th 2023, will live on in the minds of Afrobeats lovers as Wizkid took the music genre to new heights by bringing the entire city of London to a halt for his performance.

With 80,000 fans in attendance, the atmosphere was electrifying as the crowd eagerly awaited the show, social media posts were evident.

Wizkid, the “Essence” crooner commanded the stage, surrounded by a multitude of energetic dancers who added an extra flair to the performance.

Videos rocking the air captured the singer stunning his crowd with his energetic moves and sonic sweetness as the audience sang word for word to his rendition.

The sold-out show which is part of Wizkid’s MLLE tour was a true testament to his undeniable talent. Wizkid dished out classics from the days of Superstar to the anthemic album, Made in Lagos (MIL) and now MLLE, More Love Less Ego.

The like of LAX, Seyi Vibez, Bukayo Saka, Iwobo, Cavemen, music executive, Paulo Okoye, Adesope Olajide among others were present at the Wizkid shutdown of the 80k capacity London stadium.